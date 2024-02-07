L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

