Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.71. 175,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.