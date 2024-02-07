Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,435 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,890,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,445,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 74.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

