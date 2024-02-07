Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

