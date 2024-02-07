Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $428,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 220.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

LEO opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

