Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $232.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

