Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 3,146 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

