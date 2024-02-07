Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

