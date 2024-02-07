Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,888,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93,584 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 234,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $8,157,000.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

