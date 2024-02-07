Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $297,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

