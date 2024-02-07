Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

