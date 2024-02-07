Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

