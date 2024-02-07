Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 15,434 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

