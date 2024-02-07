Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider John Booth Sells 40,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Free Report) insider John Booth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.57), for a total transaction of A$35,400.00 ($22,987.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

