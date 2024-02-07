Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Director Sells C$12,500.00 in Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) Director Harminder Burmi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:LME remained flat at C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.09. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 38.52 and a quick ratio of 35.69.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laurion Mineral Exploration
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.