Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Director Sells C$12,500.00 in Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) Director Harminder Burmi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LME remained flat at C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.09. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 38.52 and a quick ratio of 35.69.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

