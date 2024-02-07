Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

LEA stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 58.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.11.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

