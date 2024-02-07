Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.29. 427,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.93. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.