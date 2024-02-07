Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,715. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

