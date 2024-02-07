Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average is $391.83. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

