Leerink Partnrs Comments on MannKind Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in MannKind by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

