Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

