Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

