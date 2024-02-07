Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.23. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

