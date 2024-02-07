Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $425.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $458.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.02 and its 200 day moving average is $396.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

