Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.33

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and traded as high as $62.07. Li Ning shares last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 11,550 shares.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01.

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.