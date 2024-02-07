Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.250-15.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.25-15.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $430.57.

Linde stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.57. The stock had a trading volume of 141,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,776. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.82. Linde has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

