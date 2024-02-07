LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 5183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.45 ($0.23).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.66. The company has a market capitalization of £13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

