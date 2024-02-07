Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $177,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LOW traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,593. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.04.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.