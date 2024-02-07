LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) to Issue $50.00 — Dividend

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 50.00 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

LQR House Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. LQR House has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $435.00.

Get LQR House alerts:

LQR House shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LQR House

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LQR House will post -31.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,042.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LQR House

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.