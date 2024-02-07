Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 9,143,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,522,247. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

