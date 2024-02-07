Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.52. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 3,779,532 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

