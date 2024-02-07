LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.47 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

