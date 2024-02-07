Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 867.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after buying an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $22,702,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

