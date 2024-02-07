Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up to $34.60

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $36.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 26,229 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $62,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 901,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

