Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSGS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,716. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.