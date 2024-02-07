MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.47% of MAG Silver worth $101,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,968. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $929.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.