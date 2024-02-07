Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

