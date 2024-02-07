Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
