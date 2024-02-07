Maintel (LON:MAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.01), with a volume of 1841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.95).

Maintel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -489.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

