MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.60

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

