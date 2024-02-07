Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mama’s Creations in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.06. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Mama’s Creations

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

