Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at C$30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.47. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$30.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

