Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of MAR traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,680. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.20.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

