Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.34. The company had a trading volume of 300,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,441. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.