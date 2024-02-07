Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. 1,104,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

