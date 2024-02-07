Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $160.08 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.63% of US Foods worth $160,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

USFD stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

