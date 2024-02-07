Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $259,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.29. 1,069,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,426. The stock has a market cap of $432.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.74.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

