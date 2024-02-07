MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.59 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $347.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

