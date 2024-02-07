McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,961,000 after buying an additional 217,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,360,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,279. The company has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

