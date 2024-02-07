McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.75. 24,316,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,492,938. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $432.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.16.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

