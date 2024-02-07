McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

